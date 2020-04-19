31 more fatalities reported in Illinois Sunday; Pritzker salutes National Guard in daily briefing

There were 5,914 more test results reported Sunday, a step back from the more than 7,000 tests that had been reported each of the last two days. A total of 143,318 have been tested in Illinois, and Pritzker has said the state needs to test at least 10,000 a day to adequately track and collect data on the virus.

Pritzker said the number of tests is “fluctuating” each day, because it includes state labs, hospitals that are conducting testing and private labs, each of which report on different timelines.

“It's going to be different each day, because you get different reports each day,” he said. “I'll tell you today, we got no report from one of the largest commercial laboratories in the country. And so that's a number of tests that were obviously done and completed, but never reported to us because they didn't report it to anyone in the country.”

Pritzker was also asked about the safety of those still going to work and whether wellness checks each day were adequate safety protocols.

“The answer is no, it’s not enough, and what we really need is rapid testing in all of those settings… congregate settings, but also everywhere else,” he said, noting that the scientific understanding of the virus only recently evolved regarding asymptomatic transmission.