After crossed wires, Murphysboro mayor announces Murpysboro and Kinkaid lakes will not open Friday

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens was thrilled Monday to share good news with the citizens of his city. He was less than thrilled Wednesday to have to take it back.
After seeing emails from citizens and Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials and talking with local administrators, Stephens announced Monday that, beginning Friday, Lake Murphysboro and Kinkaid Lake state parks would be open. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 17 had ordered the shutdown of all state parks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Last week, he announced the reopening of a few parks under an expanded and modified stay-at-home order. Stephens had thought two of them were in his neck of the woods.
“Yesterday I was informed that Lake Murphysboro State Park and Kinkaid Lake are not going to open May 1 after all,” Stephens wrote on Facebook Wednesday.
“This was after I had already done interviews with WSIU radio about the re-opening, and watched the good news about the reopening be liked 570 times and be shared 470 times,” he wrote.
“It is upsetting when you are able to give people hope and something to look forward to and then you have to pull that off the table,” Stephens said in an interview Thursday. As for why he made the post, he said he wanted to be sure people knew how the wires got crossed.
Attached to his posts were screenshots of emails between himself and an IDNR administrator. Stephens said the emails he was getting had no signature but came from an official email address. Stephens said Thursday that this made him a little leery, but he judged the information to be reliable because local officials had also confirmed the news, as did emails residents shared with him.
“I felt like I was working off of official information,” Stephens told The Southern.
Further in the Wednesday Facebook post, Stephens expressed frustration with IDNR for how the situation was handled. Speaking with The Southern Thursday, Stephens said a lot of that has passed, but he’s still not happy with how things turned out.
When golf courses in Illinois reopen on Friday, it won’t be business as usual.
“My biggest complaint was that when I asked if IDNR was willing to help me walk this back by issuing a statement,” Stephens said.
He paraphrased the response he was given: “There was no press release that you shared there was nothing on the website, you are going to have to walk this back on your own,” he said he was told.
By Thursday morning, Stephens said he had a nice phone call with IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.
“The director was very professional, kind, understanding,” Stephens said. She told him that the situation was "regrettable.”
“I think that she wishes things would have been different,” he said.
Pleasant as the talk was, Stephens said it doesn’t change anything — Murphysboro and Kinkaid lakes will not be opening Friday.
When asked what caused the confusion, Stephens said it was his understanding there were two internal IDNR lists — the list with the parks to open Friday and a list of parks to open at a later date. The IDNR officials who initially said Kinkaid Lake and Lake Murphysboro would be open had referenced the wrong list.
Stephens said he encouraged Callahan to open more parks.
“People will seek out these outdoor recreational activities and they will seek them out where they can and they will seek them out as locally as they can,” Stephens said. His theory was that with more parks open, it might spread crowds out more. As it stands, though, Murphysboro residents will have to go to Giant City in Carbondale to visit a state park. At least for a while.
Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
PPE litter
PPE litter
Searching for closure: SIU Carbondale graduating students grapple adapting to COVID-19 challenges
Meals to-go
Testing
School's out
Closed for now
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
School's out
School's out
Food to-go
IDNR closes state sites
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Virus shows its impact in Southern Illinois
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.