After crossed wires, Murphysboro mayor announces Murpysboro and Kinkaid lakes will not open Friday

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens was thrilled Monday to share good news with the citizens of his city. He was less than thrilled Wednesday to have to take it back.

After seeing emails from citizens and Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials and talking with local administrators, Stephens announced Monday that, beginning Friday, Lake Murphysboro and Kinkaid Lake state parks would be open. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 17 had ordered the shutdown of all state parks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Last week, he announced the reopening of a few parks under an expanded and modified stay-at-home order. Stephens had thought two of them were in his neck of the woods.

“Yesterday I was informed that Lake Murphysboro State Park and Kinkaid Lake are not going to open May 1 after all,” Stephens wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

“This was after I had already done interviews with WSIU radio about the re-opening, and watched the good news about the reopening be liked 570 times and be shared 470 times,” he wrote.

“It is upsetting when you are able to give people hope and something to look forward to and then you have to pull that off the table,” Stephens said in an interview Thursday. As for why he made the post, he said he wanted to be sure people knew how the wires got crossed.