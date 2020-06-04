America is in crisis. Rahm Emanuel says don't waste it.

Much of his talk focused on the ways mayors coordinate across major urban centers, but Emanuel also said he wanted to take the time to address the civil unrest that has resulted in protests and demonstrations in communities across America — big and small — in the wake of the violent killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The events that unfolded once again put the spotlight on police and community relations, Emanuel said, “but also — and of equal value, an exclusionary economic model that has run its course.”

Learning, he said, is the key to economic prosperity, for individuals and communities. But not everyone has equal access to education, he noted.

Across the globe in the industrialized world, Emanuel said that the “last 30 years have been an incredible period of time, but an incredible period of time for very few people. And if we don’t figure out a model that gets more people in the winner’s circle, this game is up.”