Amid apparent virus plateau, Pritzker says stay the course

Pritzker reiterated Wednesday that he frequently seeks individual input from lawmakers, who are also working in groups about potential legislative matters — but Republicans say that’s not enough.

“I'll work with the Legislature in any way that they would like to work together, but my job, and their job, is to help keep the people of Illinois safe and healthy,” Pritzker said.

House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was directly called out by House Republicans in the videoconference, released a statement through a spokesperson saying the safety of lawmakers, staff and the public will come first when considering a return to session.

“While I am eager to see a return to normalcy, we are talking about people’s lives, and any plan for a return to Springfield must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority, including the communities the members represent,” Madigan said in the statement.

At the briefing Wednesday, officials also faced questions as to how congregate settings would play into the reopening phases, as some communities with nursing homes or prisons are seeing elevated deaths and cases focused mainly in those facilities.