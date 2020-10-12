Amtrak seeks billions more from Congress to keep trains running and pay employees

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said last week that she’s hopeful a deal can be reached, and wants to see funding for Amtrak in any final deal. It’s imperative that Congress also provide relief to keep transportation workers safe and employed, she said, as these are people “who have had to be out there every day on the front line of this pandemic.” She was critical of Trump and Senate Republicans, blaming them for stalled negotiations.

Jeans-Gail said the political uncertainty is making it hard for Amtrak to chart a clear course. He also criticized Amtrak executives for a lack of transparency as it relates to its budget and plans for addressing shortfalls. According to a press release from Amtrak, business remains at about 25% of pre-COVID levels. Amtrak is forecasting ridership and revenue to improve this fiscal year to about 40% of pre-COVID levels, but that is "weaker than anticipated."