An early look at Southern Illinois candidates running in the 2022 primary election

Southern Illinois voters will choose candidates in the 2022 Primary Election on June 28.

Those running for office are listed by county.

In Franklin County, candidates are running for county clerk and recorder, treasurer and sheriff.

The Republican Party candidates are Kevin Wilson for county clerk and Steve Vercellino for treasurer. Kyle Bacon and Ben Burkhamer will face off in the primary to decide who runs for sheriff.

Democratic candidates are John H. Gardner Jr. for county clerk and Amy Sileven for treasurer. There is currently no Democratic candidate for sheriff.

All the seats on the county board will be up for election in 2022.

A primary race in District 1 will select three Republican candidates from Neil Hargis, Mark Kash, Curtis Overton, Angela Evans and Luke Saeger.

Republic candidates for District 2 are Brad Wilson, Ray Minor and Larry Miller. John Gossett, Kevin Weston; Jack Warren will run in District 3.

Democratic candidates for county board include Raymond Scott and Randall Crocker in District 1.

In Jackson County, Democratic candidates will run for county office as follows: Maureen Berkowitz for county assessor; Frank L. Byrd for county clerk; Robert “Bob” Burns for sheriff; and Liz Hunter for treasurer.

Jackson County board candidates include: Republican Jan Phillips in District 1; Republicans Andrew Erbes, Gene Baseden II and Daniel Bost and Democrats Rebecca Rathert Mathis and Rodney Beckman in District 2; Democrats Clarence “CJ” Calandro and “T.C.” Tamiko Mueller in District 3; Democrats Faith Miller and Christine Snyder in District 4; Democrats Julie Peterson and John S. Rendleman in District 5; Democrats Scott Camparato and Elizabeth “Erin” Ashley in District 6; and Democrats Kevin Lister and Nel Battrell in District 7.

Johnson County had no Democratic candidates file to run in the primary election. Republican candidates are listed as follows.

Mitchell D. McClellan and Kevin Langston are running for treasurer. Pete Sopczak will run for re-election as sheriff. Robin Harper-Whitehead will run to be re-elected as county clerk and recorder. Danell Mott is on the ballot for assessor.

County commissioner candidates are John McCuan, Ken Wiggs and James B. Cato.

Saline County candidates for the 2022 primary include Democrats Robert “Bob” Smith for sheriff. Democratic candidates for county board include Dennis A. Gaugher, Bruce A. Tolley, Michele L. Gribble, Robert “Bob” Smith, Bob Oblesby and James Furey.

Republican candidates are Jimi Williams-Cox for county clerk and recorder, Jeremy Maloney for treasurer and J. Whipper Johnson for sheriff.

Republican candidates for county board include Jay D. Williams, Rona Simpson Bramlet, Jean Ellis, Jeff Guard, Todd Horton, Casey Perkins, Roy E. Oldham, Ryan Lambert, Ellis "Eli" McEwan, Dan Dearing, BreAnna Banks Docksteiner, Wes Sherrod, Justin G. Travelstead, Joe Burtis, Mike McKinnies, Chris Penrod and Chuck DePriest.

Union County has listed the candidates as follows.

Republican candidates for county office include Lance Meisenheimer for county clerk and recorder; David Wilkins, Robert J. “Robbie” McGee and Bryan Watkins for sheriff; and Leigh Burns for treasurer.

Union County board candidates are David Gold for commissioner seat C and Brandon Bierstedt for commissioner seat E.

Democratic candidates include Dale Foster for sheriff; Marsha Griffin for commissioner seat C and Jacob M. Dent for commissioner seat E.

Williamson County candidates include the following Republican candidates: Justin Maze for circuit clerk; Amanda Emery Barnes for county clerk and recorder; Rob Underwood and incumbent Ashley Gott for treasurer; and Jeff Diederich for sheriff.

Democratic candidates include William “Andy” Boner for sheriff.

One county board seat is up for election. The seat currently held by Democrat Brent Gentry who is running for re-election. Republicans candidates are Andrew D. Purcell, Jim Rasor and Jimmie Johnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.