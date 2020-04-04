Analysis: When will the impact of coronavirus hit state budgets?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State officials nationwide fear that a substantial decline in tax collections as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will throw their budgets into turmoil. But they will have to wait for the first hard data on how big the decline might be.

When the economy struggles, state tax revenue usually suffers too. States’ two largest sources of tax revenue are the personal income tax and the sales tax. If employers lay off workers or reduce their hours, workers earn less income and pay less in income taxes. If consumers scale back purchases, sales tax revenue drops. These declines are likely to play out over the course of months because there’s always a lag between changes in a state economy and changes in revenue.

As a result, policymakers are facing considerable uncertainty as they seek to maintain balanced budgets in the current fiscal year — and develop budgets for the next one. With these challenges in mind, Congress is providing financial relief to states, most substantially through a $150 billion fund for states and localities that was part of the stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. However, some governors have warned that the aid won’t be enough to prevent dire budget challenges.