Andrew Purcell removed from ballot as candidate for Williamson County Commissioner

One Republican candidate for Williamson County commissioner has been removed from the ballot by County Clerk Amanda Barnes.

A lengthy protest was filed to the nominating papers of Andrew Purcell by Williamson County Republican Chairman Jeff Diederich.

On March 25, the County Officer’s Electoral Board, consisting of Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes, chairman of said Board, Williamson County Circuit Clerk Justin Maze, and Williamson County Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton, as designee of Williamson County Attorney Brandon Zanotti, heard the objections Diederich filed to Purcell’s petition.

The electoral board sustained or supported the objection to Purcell’s residency in Williamson County.

Purcell was an active member of the city council in Bridgeton, Missouri, according to the objections. A copy of the minutes of board meetings from the city’s website was attached to the objections.

Candidates for commissioner are required to have at least one year of residency in the county. To serve on Bridgeton’s city council requires continuous residency within the city. Purcell cannot be a full-time resident of both places.

They also sustained an objection because of a blank on the nominating papers, as well as abbreviating Williamson County with Will because there is a Will County in Illinois

The other objections were with signatures on Purcell’s petition. They included unreadable handwriting, those not registered to vote and incorrect addresses. The electoral board supported 31 signature objections and overruled seven objections. Thirteen objects were withdrawn by Diederich.

For those reasons, the objection to remove Andrew Purcell from the Ballot for County Commissioner for the June 28, 2022, Primary Election, and for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election, was sustained by the County Electoral Board. The candidate does not meet the residency requirements and did not meet the signature threshold requirement set for by the Illinois Election Code.

