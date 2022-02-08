Annual Neighborhood Alliance meeting discusses home rule, gun violence and non-profits

CARBONDALE ― The city’s annual Neighborhood Alliance meeting held this past weekend focused on how Carbondale may lose its home rule status following the results of the 2020 census.

The meeting also focused on key updates from Mayor Mike Henry and from nonprofit leaders.

The issue of home rule

Because of the results of the 2020 census, Carbondale’s home rule status is in jeopardy and citizens will have to vote as to whether or not they would like to retain it.

City Manager Gary Williams spoke on the significance of this during Saturday’s meeting.

“As a result of the 2020 census, our population has fallen below 25,001 it’s currently at 21,857. and because of that, we're at risk of losing the Home Rule and we're going to be required on November 8, this year in our general election to place a referendum on the ballot,” Williams said. “And the voters will have to decide whether they want to retain it or not.”

Williams said home rule is a power given to municipalities that allows them to solve city issues locally.

“Home Rule authority permits municipalities to address local issues, in a manner deemed best for the community with some limitations from the state constitution and the state legislature without home rule status, municipalities can only exercise powers granted to them by the state,” Williams said.

Some of the advantages that come with home rule, is that it grants broad taxing authority, which some may also see as a disadvantage.

“Another potential advantage is that home rule communities generally have higher bond ratings. This results in lower cost to the city when we do issue debt,” Williams said. “When the city needs money to do usually capital projects, they issue debt, home rule communities with having a higher bond rating, they get a lower interest rate, which saves taxpayers money.”

Home rule communities also have no debt limit, Williams said. While a community without home rule is capped at 8.62% of the total equalized assessed value of the property.

“Our debt ratio currently is about 9.6%. So in the event if we lose home rule, and that additional debt is needed, the city will not be able to issue it,” Williams said.

Two issues that impact citizens each day are licenses and regulations. If the city loses home rule, it would not have the ability to issue licenses, including those needed for rentals or animal control, Williams said.

“The main disadvantage is really the counter-argument to basically everything I just said, which is a broad taxing and regulation authority,” Williams said. “So the real question is, if you're a resident, and you believe that the municipality should have more power to create local laws and address issues locally you would probably be more inclined to vote for home rule. If you don't think that if you think the state should be establishing laws that affect the community, then you would be non-home rule.”

Williams said the question that will be on the ballot in November is a yes or no question that will say “Shall the City of Carbondale cease to be a home rule unit?”

If a person votes yes on this question, it means that they want to see Carbondale lose home rule and if the person votes no, that means they want the city to retain its home rule status, Williams said.

Updates from the mayor

Henry opened the meeting, which was hosted by the library on Saturday, and updated the alliance on items under consideration by the city council. These included the possible adoption of vacation rental units, taking a look at having overlay districts rather than zoning districts, and the possibility of solar installations in residential neighborhoods.

“Some of the things we are working on related to our neighborhoods is rental licensing — requiring landlords to have licenses,” Henry said. “We're looking towards a lease addendum that would refer to criminal activity on the premises, what happens, when that happens, and what kind of action could be taken. We're also looking at a vacant building registry. And I think this is something that's really important. It would help us with our policing a great deal and make sure that we're checking on these vacant buildings.”

Henry said the city is in discussions with SIU’s School of Social Work about developing a crime prevention program.

“We're going to use some of our ARPA funds for this. And in particular, we're looking at gun violence,” Henry said. “Most of you are probably aware that we do have a gun problem in Carbondale ... But it is frequent, nearly every night, sometimes multiple incidents per night. It's not confined to a particular neighborhood. It can happen anywhere, and it does. But the perpetrators are the typical bad actors. So when they're caught, very often what they're charged with is possession of a firearm by a felon. So those are the folks that we're having the most trouble with. But again, it's something that we're working on.”

Henry said to keep an eye on the council’s agenda for updates.

Local groups share updates and input

Over a dozen local not-for-profits spoke during the meeting to update the city on progress for the year and hopes for the future.

A few of the highlights came from the Center for Empowerment and Justice, the NAACP and the Dentmon Center.

In August of 2021 the founder of the Center for Empowerment and Justice, Jim Chapman, died. Despite this, the center and his legacy continued. Nathan Colombo, board president for the center, said the CEJ is serving an average of 100 clients in any given month.

“We offer street-level services to folks who need help with anything from housing to general social services, all the way to engagement with the legal system, which right now really looks like providing a space for Zoom (virtual) court for folks that may otherwise not have a way to engage with the legal system as needed. Our operation runs on about $1,200 a month, currently, with an all-volunteer staff,” Colombo said.

Linda Flowers, president of the Carbondale branch of the NAACP, announced they will be hosting a Zoom conversation the third Thursday of each month in preparation for the November 2022 election and to encourage voter participation.

The first discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 through the Carbondale Library's Zoom Room with Dr. John Jackson of the SIU Public Policy Institute. The meeting will provide information on the 2020 election as well as how the 2020 census redistricting may impact upcoming elections.

Aaron Lee, general manager for the Dentmon Center, said there are approximately 162 kids enrolled in his Midnight Run Basketball program.

The Midnight Run program was started as an effort to combat gun violence. It is held every Friday night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Children and teens can play basketball in the Dentmon center’s gym instead of being out during peak crime hours.

“We've been able to provide five of those youth that attend our Midnight Run with part time jobs at the Dentmon Center. So they'll be involved in our agricultural program, our boys and girls empowerment group and we're also working with SIU in hopes of getting some social work interns to help us with our boys empowerment group, and our girls empowerment group so we're very excited about that,” Lee said. “And we're looking forward to our community garden. We want to create three community gardens on the North East side of Carbondale because as many of us know, that's a food desert.”

