Another 141,000 file initial unemployment claims in Illinois, pushing 4-week total past 630,000

“You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see that the virus is going to hit our budget hard,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago Wednesday.

Also of note, Illinois does not yet have a system in place for independent contractors or those who are self-employed to file for unemployment claims despite a new federal law which allows for such claims.

Pritzker said Monday the state is contracting with the private firm Deloitte to get such services up and running, but the program is not anticipated to be “fully implemented” until the week of May 11.

State systems nationally have been unable to handle the unprecedented number of claims, and Pritzker admitted this week the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s filing systems “simply haven’t kept pace” with the increase.

House Republicans criticized the governor’s handling of unemployment claims earlier this week and said his administration did not act quickly enough to strengthen the system in anticipation of the increase that would result from his stay-at-home order.