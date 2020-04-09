Another 200,000 Illinoisans file for unemployment claims

On the same day the new numbers came out, the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois issued a report suggesting the economic downturn could have a devastating impact on the state’s economy, and on state revenues in Illinois, depending on how severe the outbreak is and how long it takes the state’s economy to recover.

Economically, the researchers said, a low-severity pandemic would likely push growth in gross domestic product this year to 0%. That would sink to about -3% growth under a moderately-severe pandemic, and -6% under a severe pandemic.

All of those scenarios assume the economy would recover quickly once the pandemic ends and that GDP growth would return to its normal rate of about 2% by 2023.

State revenues are also expected to take a major hit, but the extent of the losses would depend both on the severity of the economic downturn and how long it takes the economy to recover.

Under the most optimistic scenario — a low-severity pandemic followed by a quick recovery — the state could expect to see a decline of about $4.3 billion across calendar years 2020 and 2021.