Architects give update on design of Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — An update on the multimodal transportation center project was given to the city council by the Design Team of Design Works/hmb Architects LLC members Thad Heckman, Jarus Jones and Mark Bollman last week.

As of last week, about 60 % of the construction documents are complete. Most of the approvals to build the center have been secured, including approval from Illinois Department of Transportation.

Many of the visitors to the center will enter at the tower on the southwest corner of the building. Those coming from the parking lot will enter from the south, with an entry along Illinois Avenue on the West. The building also has a vestibule in the center of its west side to allow for passengers and luggage to be dropped off.

The building will house Carbondale Tourism, SIU’s welcome center and mass transit services on its south side. The center will house Amtrak, including restrooms, baggage area with a baggage claim area, ticketing and offices. The northern end of the building will hold Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Main Street and a work program.

The building was originally planned to have a second floor designated to house a work program. Architects found they had room for the work program on the first floor, so they moved it made the building one story.

Councilman Jeff Doherty asked if the building plan included the possibility of a second floor. Heckman said it did not include those plans.

"To me, it looks appropriate for a two-story building," Councilman Lee Fronabarger said.

"It will be the gem of the Southern Line," Bollman said.

The building will have a small dog walk area near the railroad tracks at request of Amtrak. The area will be fenced, but will be convenient to dog owners traveling with their pets.

The center is designed to have a terrazzo floor, which Heckman said will take many years of “wear and tear.” It will feature a compass star in the center of the building inside of the west vestibule. The center of the tower floor will feature a two-dimensional geodesic dome.

In addition to the geodesic dome in the flooring, the center will include a nod to one of Carbondale’s most famous residents, R. Buckminster Fuller.

Heckman said one goal of the city is to have the building certified as LEED Silver. LEED is Leadership on Environment and Energy Design. The program encourages designing buildings that save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people.

The east interior of the building will give a nod to Fuller, who is often called the father of the modern green movement. The building will have a quote wall, similar to the quote in the hall of presidents at Morris Library, with one of Fuller’s most famous quotes.

It will read: “… to make the world work for 100% of humanity in the shortest possible time, through spontaneous cooperation, without ecological offences or disadvantage of anyone.” R. Buckminster Fuller.

“As a designer, I didn’t want to get over the top. It’s not about Bucky; it’s about the train station. And, travelers need to see a nod to Bucky,” Heckman said.

On the lower left side of the quote will be room for the LEED certification plaque. The right side will contain information about Fuller. The The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit will display photos, paintings and artifacts in the station.

The new multimodal transportation center also has a new, formal name. The city council approved a resolution naming the facility Southern Illinois Multimodal Station as part of the consent agenda during its regular meeting March 22.

Nancy Maxwell asked why the building wasn’t named after a Black person in light of the city originally suggesting the station be named after a civil rights leader.

City officials said no one proposed anyone to name it after. They stuck with the more generic term, Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

"Is naming after a civil rights leader still on the table?" Councilwoman Ginger Reye Sanders asked.

City manager Gary Williams said they just needed to move forward.

The schedule for the building project includes 90% of the construction documents will be completed by June. Bids will be taken beginning Aug. 1. Construction will begin in the fall.

