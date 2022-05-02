Are you running for office? The Southern wants to hear from you.

Illinois voters will go to the polls June 22 to cast their votes in the Primary Election. Before they do, The Southern Illinoisan wants to tell them about the candidates asking for their votes.

If you are running for office, The Southern Illinoisan wants to hear from you during the next few weeks.

We want to know a little about you, why you chose to run for office, what you think the issues are and how to contact you.

We will use your responses in planning coverage of primary and general election races.

Please visit https://thesouthern.com/forms/illinois_primary_election_candidacy_form/ to fill out the firm.

