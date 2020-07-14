As general election approaches, House GOP again demands ethics reform legislation

“I’m here to say myself and my caucus will not let anyone forget about the crisis of confidence and corruption that persists in Springfield under the Democratic majority control,” Durkin said.

He also said no measures beyond the creation of a task force to suggest ethics reforms were voted upon or passed into law because the proposals “do not fit into the business model of the Illinois Democratic Party of today.”

Metropolis Republican Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a member of the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, said the panel’s report on proposed legislative measures should and can be completed to then allow bills to “move forward.” The report deadline, set by statute, was March 31.

Meanwhile, Durkin called “frustrating” Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s direction of the state’s COVID-19 response “without conferring with the legislative bodies.” He said additional restrictions to combat the public health emergency must be made in consultation with the members of the General Assembly.

“This is not a kingdom,” the minority leader said.