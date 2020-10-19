Atkisson, Hightower square off to fill open seat on Williamson County board

Hightower said people were surprised to see him given the election was over. Hightower said it was part of keeping his promise to make sure he listened to the citizens of the city.

He also would like to see the board move its meetings to a time more accessible for the public to participate. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners has a standing 10 a.m. monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of every month, but Hightower said most people don’t have the flexibility to leave work to attend. “It’s almost like they don’t want people to go to their meetings, to be quite frank,” he said. He also said he would advocate for more extensive examinations of the county’s budget throughout the year. Hightower said he hopes people look beyond party labels and take his record of service into account at the voting booth.

“I will say, if there was ever a time where someone is looking for an easy choice, as far as an actual public servant, somebody who is sincere in their motives, who actually genuinely wants to change lives and has done so for years, this is their time,” he said.

Atkisson said he, too, hopes people pick him.