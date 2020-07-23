Bailey asks judge’s permission to add fifth argument to lawsuit against Pritzker

It is also unlikely that there will be “widespread exposure to an infectious or toxic agent that poses a significant risk of substantial future harm to a large number of people” in Clay County, DeVore wrote.

Therefore, if Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation on July 26, as Bailey argued in the court document the governor likely will, it would not be valid because “the facts presently do not satisfy the (Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act)’s definition of a public health emergency.”

This potential new allegation is asking Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney to prevent any of Pritzker’s further orders from affecting residents in that area. It also asks the judge to agree the governor does not have any valid emergency powers in the county and his June 26 declaration is not enforceable.

Bailey is also asking the state to reimburse him for “costs incurred in this matter.”

McHaney will have to decide whether to allow this argument to be included in the representative’s lawsuit. A hearing date has not yet been set.

DeVore also filed a document responding to the state’s request that the judge throw out the last active issue — whether the COVID-19 pandemic met the definition of a disaster in Pritzker’s April 30 state of emergency.