Bailey, attorney say new info a ‘game changer’ in case against Pritzker's stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Darren Bailey told an appeals court Thursday to undo a judge’s order releasing him from Illinois’ stay-at-home restriction.

His attorney, Thomas DeVore, said in an interview Friday that with newly-uncovered information strengthening their allegation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker overstepped his authority, there are “bigger fish to fry right now than my client being the only one in the state not under this order.”

He would not disclose the nature of that documentation, which he characterized as “a game changer.” Instead, DeVore said he wants it to “speak for itself” and “be presented to the public” in a way that would prevent Pritzker’s office from “bastardizing it into something that it’s not.”

The attorney general’s office Wednesday asked the fifth district appellate court, based in Mount Vernon, to reverse Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney’s order that Bailey not be subject to any of Pritzker’s stay-at-home restrictions.

Instead of fighting that request, Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, voluntarily conceded so that the case is kicked back to McHaney’s courtroom. There, he can ask to file an amended lawsuit and include the new document.