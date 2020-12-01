‘Big shoes to fill’: Cervantez sworn in as Jackson County top prosecutor

Looking ahead, the state’s attorney said he hopes he can serve as an inspiration for the community’s youth and show them they can accomplish whatever they want to do. “I have to get out there and I have to talk to as many kids as possible and let them see people just like them in important positions,” he said.

Newcomers across Southern Illinois were also sworn into office Tuesday, solidifying a Republican surge in county government positions throughout the region as a result of the November general election.

In Perry County, Republican John Batteau was sworn into the county clerk’s seat after defeating Beth Lipe, the Democrat incumbent. “I have a lot to learn and I’m looking forward to it,” Batteau said, adding the job is a challenge but he’s excited to help move the county forward.

In Williamson County, Austin Crabb, the Republican candidate for the Williamson County Circuit Clerk seat, was sworn in after defeating Andrew Wilson, the Democrat incumbent. “I’m excited to finally be in here and be able to hit the ground running,” she said. “It’s going to be a learning experience but I’m coming in with a lot more knowledge than what I thought I was.”

In Union County, Tyler Tripp, a Republican, was sworn in as state's attorney after defeating Daniel Klingemann, the Democrat incumbent.

Keri Clark, the Republican candidate for Union County’s Circuit Clerk, was also sworn in after defeating incumbent Tiffany Busby, the Democrat. “It was that exciting feeling you get when you’re starting something new and you’re on a new path to learning,” she said. “For me, I’m just super excited. I have a great team so it’s been a great day of learning and creating great relationships. I think the future is very bright for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.