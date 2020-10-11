Black Caucus highlights racial health disparities

Belt himself has kidney disease caused by hypertension and received a kidney transplant in 2010.

“I did one year on dialysis, I look across the room and my brother is on dialysis… If I look behind me, I see other people from my neighborhood… Six of us in there,” he said. “You talk about environmental poverty and I could raise my hand. I can speak to that. And so this hits me close to my heart. African Americans are three times more likely to die of asthma, again, to talk about environmental poverty. My son has asthma.”

Belt said the mental, physical and emotional strain felt by Black Americans who are caught in the socioeconomic conditions that lead to these disparities creates a phenomenon he calls “persistent traumatic stress syndrome.”

The Senate Human Services and Public Health committees held a joint hearing on health disparities and social determinants of health care Friday, the latest in nearly a dozen joint hearings prompted by the ILBC’s legislative agenda.

According to Lightford, the hearings – which include testimony from experts and stakeholders in the four pillars of criminal justice, economic equity, education and health care – are meant to educate the public and the ILBC’s non-Black colleagues on the issues and disparities facing Black Americans.