Boie, Smith tout experiences, pledge clean campaign for 5th District Appellate Court seat

She was initially trained as a mechanic and worked in the motor pool for 10 years, a job she loved. After graduating law school, she was commissioned as a JAG officer. She was called to activity duty in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina a few years later, and also served back-to-back tours in Kosovo and Afghanistan between 2007 and 2010.

She was awarded a Bronze star for her work in Afghanistan, and is the highest ranking JAG officer in the Illinois Army National Guard. This July, she graduated from the prestigious U.S. Army War College, which offers a two-year master’s program on strategic military studies.

Smith said her broad life experiences have shaped her approach as a judge.

“People who are coming to the courthouse, they’re not coming there most of the time — unless it’s for adoptions or weddings — for a good experience,” she said. “It’s made me realize that every human has a story and I just think that part of being a judge is the experience and the book learning and all of that. But what lessons I’ve learned is that everybody has a story and you really need to show some compassion, you need to be able to listen, you need to sometimes just give them a chance to share their stories. I think is what makes me a good judge.”