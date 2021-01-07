Bost defends vote to object to election results in 2 states

CARBONDALE — A day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify Electoral College votes in the November presidential election, Rep. Mike Bost defended his decision to vote against certifying election results in two states.

Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro who represents Illinois' 12th Congressional District, was at the Capitol when the siege began Wednesday afternoon. Thousands had gathered to protest the count, and a violent mob pushed past Capitol Police into the building, forcing lawmakers to seek shelter.

Hours later, the joint session of Congress reconvened to complete the certification of the Electoral College vote, cementing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Bost stayed in D.C. until the vote was completed early Thursday morning. He wrote in a Thursday statement about his decision to object to the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

+2 Bost denounces 'what's happening in our nation's capital' as 'un-American' As violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to rebel against the count of Electoral College votes in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, denounced the actions as "un-American."

“When it comes to certifying a state’s electoral votes, the Constitution is clear: state legislatures set the rules for states in conducting their elections. However, that simply was not the case in certain states in 2020,” Bost wrote. He and other Republican lawmakers argued that those two states did not rely on their legislatures to modify election regulations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}