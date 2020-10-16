Bost, Lenzi paint different pictures of America in race for Illinois' 12th Congressional District

“My policy would be we are all in,” he said of renewable energy sources. But he wasn’t ready to leave his coal mining roots.

“I’m for solar. I’m for wind, but I’m also for fossil fuels to keep us where we can compete in a worldwide market,” he said — pointing out that he even has solar panels on his house.

Pivoting to the current unrest over the killing of unarmed Black men and women by white police officers, Bost said the people who hate bad cops the most are good cops. He said it’s unfair to jump to conclusions about someone’s feelings about race.

“We’ve got to quit having knee-jerk reactions,” he said. He encouraged unity to overcome pervasive racism, but also pointed out that “we are a nation of laws.”

Lenzi painted a different picture of the state of the country. He condemned the “failed leadership” of the president and named Bost as complicit in Trump’s agenda. He characterized his campaign as being against Trump and his ilk, saying it was a “referendum on the administration’s performance … and on Mike Bost’s silence on all these issues.”

Lenzi also expressed support for Joe Biden and his proposed economic plan, which includes taxing the rich more and is a plan he said is projected to generate 8 million jobs.