Bradshaw challenges longtime incumbent Svanda in Jackson County circuit clerk race

If re-elected, she said her goals would be to complete the move to a paperless courtroom and continue to scan, digitize and archive old records.

Svanda has worked with two Christian youth events sponsored by her church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Synod and the Central/Southern Illinois Synod. She has also served as the adviser to the Lutheran Youth Organization in her synod since 2000 and has been one of the Directors of a Christian Leadership Camp, which meets each summer at Augustana College.

Jessica Bradshaw is the Green Party candidate in the circuit clerk’s race. She currently works as an office administrator at Southern Illinois University's School of Electrical, Computer and Biomedical Engineering and she said she has worked at the university for about 12 years. In addition, she is currently working toward her Master of Public Administration, which she plans to receive May 2021.

Bradshaw isn’t new to elected office. She has served on Carbondale City Council since 2013 and previously served as the chair for the City of Carbondale’s Human Relations Commission. She also worked for her father, Rich Whitney’s, gubernatorial race in 2006 and 2010.