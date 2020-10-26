Candidates seek Jackson County Board seats in 4 contested races

District 3

Professional background: He holds a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture from University of Illinois and an Associate in Applied Science in Heating & Air Conditioning from John A. Logan College. While in college, Basden said he worked in retail and the food industry helping develop interpersonal skills, and developed planning and organizational skills while serving as an intern for Illinois’ State 4-H Office. In addition, he was vice president of the University of Illinois student chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects in his senior year of college.

Why should voters elect you?: If elected, Basden said he will “hold the line” on taxes while finding ways to reduce “out-of-control spending” in the county. He pledged to attend every county committee meeting — whether or not he is appointed on the committee — to better understand what is occurring at the county level. In addition, he said he hopes to find ways to bring businesses and residents to Jackson County, expanding the tax base that “ would hopefully lead to an overall reduction of the current tax burden. Basden said his experience demonstrates he is “dependable” and has a “strong focus” on the best interests of the community as a whole. “I want to see Jackson County thrive and I believe I can assist in this,” he said.