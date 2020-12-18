Carbondale bars now able to sell to-go alcohol after City Council vote last week

“This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more,” Pritzker said in June.

Carbondale City Council voted unanimously Dec. 8 to approve the sale of pre-mixed, to-go alcohol sales for Class B liquor license holders. The resolution says the council finds it is in the best interest of Carbondale citizens to allow these establishments to sell alcoholic drinks to-go until Southern Illinois' Region 5 is no longer under virus mitigation restrictions.

Service in the time of COVID has been a bit of a head-scratcher. Wit said Thursday night was a good example. On a night that dipped below 25 degrees with wind and humidity, Wit said it was downright unpleasant outside. But still, at least 15 patrons huddled in the alley next to PK’s, under the warmth of heat lamps. But Wit knows he can’t count on that kind of thing to keep happening. Honestly, he said, counting on anything when it comes to running his bar during the pandemic is kind of a toss-up.

“All this stuff could become pointless very quick,” he said of the measures he’s taking to adapt to COVID safety guidelines. Still, he said he’s going to be doing the best he can as long as he can.

“Every dollar that we make is a dollar that we make,” Wit said.