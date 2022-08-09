Carbondale City Council approves final development plan for Neurorestorative

CARBONDALE — A final amended unit development plan for Neurorestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St. received unanimous approval during the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening.

The facility will have three units with 17 beds each and parking for each unit. The plan includes landscaping to cover generators to be used for power outages.

Don Monty of Carbondale asked several questions about the plan. His main question was why this plan was being approved after Neurorestorative had gotten so far into building the facility.

John Lenzini, community development manager for the city of Carbondale, said Monty was right about the development plan. Buildings are up on the property.

“If we didn’t have COVID and supply chain issues, it probably wouldn’t have done that,” he said.

Lenzini said it is the only new construction project in the city at this time. They did not want to cause issues with the development. He said this is not the only project the group had done in the city and they are trusted to do the right things when constructing this facility.

Councilman Tom Grant said he would have felt better about the process if they were going through it in according to the city’s guidelines.

The council also discussed licensing and registering taxicabs and transportation network company drivers in Carbondale.

There is a problem finding transportation in the city during certain hours, such as 1 to 3 a.m. when the bars close, and for special events like the upcoming eclipse.

Councilman Adam Loos said it was fair to demand drivers be registered.

Cory Scales, owner of Quality Cab Co., said it isn’t fair to ask his drivers to be registered and licensed, but let another man put stickers on his car and advertise his services on the internet.

“The city should be able to vet anybody who’s approved to provide taxi services,” Monty said.

Steve Quinn, president of Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, said the issue came up in discussion during one of their recent meetings with SIU. He suggested the city talk about it.

The item was not open for action, they just held a discussion. Any action, such as creating new regulations, would have to be taken up in a later meeting.

During the consent agenda, the council approved the purchase of automated license plate reader cameras from Rekor Systems in the amount of $60,515.

They also authorized a budget increases for FY2023 budgeted expenditures for the purchase of 1501 W. Main St. and for the purchase of vehicles authorized by the city council in FY 2022 and received in 2023.

They awarded a contract for the CIP project ST2109 from Giant City Road from the mall frontage road to East Walnut Street to E.T. Simonds Construction Co. for $495,240.74.

The council also recognized certificates of achievement for excellence in financial reporting awards from the Governmental Finance Office Association for the city's fiscal year 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

They also gave three awards to homeowners for historic preservation. The awards were for homes at 405 W. Monroe St., 601 E. Main St. and 2607 W. Sunset Drive.