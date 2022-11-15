Carbondale City Council issues new permits for old fire station property

CARBONDALE — Two special use permits for a restaurant and a place to serve beverages were approved by Carbondale City Council for Still Woods LLC for property at 300 N. Oakland Ave. (the old fire station).

Similar permits were granted to John Deas and Allison Smith in 2017. The new request was made due to changes in the business plan. The establishment no longer includes an art studio.

Current plans for the property include the coffee shop inside the building, along with a commissary kitchen for food vendors. Most food vendors will be outside the building in a food truck park. Deas told the planning commission he wanted four-to-six stationary trucks and one or two visiting trucks.

Some parking will be available, and they are working to secure additional parking nearby.

The council also voted to create no parking zones on a portion of the west side of North Washington Street from East Fisher to Burch and a portion of the south side of East Larch Street to maintain room for vehicles like buses on the streets.

The other side of North Washington Street has resident only parking. John Lenzini, community development manager, said people living in the houses along the street qualify for up to four permits to park on the east side of the street.

The council reviewed the 2022 proposed tax levy. They voted to recommend a tax levy and tax levy abatements that will result in a 2022 tax levy of $2,189,685 for general government and Carbondale Public Library for the Dec. 13 city council meeting.

The council also discussed the bylaws for Carbondale Community Housing, a not-for-profit organization tasked with creating affordable housing to low-and-moderate income persons and to provide services that empower individuals and families to secure and retain quality housing.

Councilman Jeff Doherty had trouble with the wording that the organization’s board would include “three-to-11 members.”

“We would be doing the board a big favor to decide on an exact number, either five or seven,” Doherty said.

He also suggested that the board needed to have people trained in certain professions, such as architects, real estate agents and people working in finance.

Councilman Adam Loos said he favored seven members and thought they would expand the area so that they could come from within the Carbondale Community High School District. He also suggested board members come from certain professions.

“We need people for their skills,” Loos said.

Councilman Tom Grant said the president of the board should not be compensated.

Councilman Lee Fronabarger suggested the board be required to give an annual report to the public.

Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders suggested the bylaws include a mentoring program for home ownership. She also favored having some citizens on the organization’s board.

“An organization that provides decent, safe housing for low and moderate incomes need common citizens on their board,” Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey said.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder explained that the president of the board was not to be compensated.

The bylaws need some correction and work, so no vote was taken.

Several members of the council thanked everyone involved in passing home rule during the election. Fronabarger said it passed with 78% of voters casting a "no" vote to keep home rule.

Harvey issued a proclamation in honor of the 75th anniversary of Evergreen Garden Club and their years of work in the City of Carbondale. Several members of the club attended the meeting.