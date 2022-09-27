Carbondale City Council seeks funding for Oak Street extension, approves Kids Korner lease

CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Carbondale City Council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Gary Williams to submit an application for a grant from Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization to extend Oak Street from Wall Street to Lewis Lane.

Councilman Adam Loos asked if the project was in compliance with the Complete Street Ordinances. Williams said it is.

Several other questions were asked, including one about the amount of the grant request. Councilman Lee Fronabarger asked why they were only seeking 40% of the funding for the project.

Williams said he was trying to be realistic and based the request on the typical amount grants provide.

Don Monty, who was in the audience, asked about bike lines and the intersection at Lewis Lane.

“The intersection at Lewis Lane looks a little awkward,” Monty said, adding that a round-about could fix that issue.

The council also voted to renew a lease with Carbondale Park District for the building at Turley Park used as Kids Korner child care center.

When the city leased the building, the park district was not sure what they would do with the child care center. The lease was renewed last year, and the lease approved Tuesday night will be the third lease signed by the park district and city.

Fronabarger suggested the city ask the park district to pay $500 per month because they recently entered a lease with another government agency to lease another building for $29,750 annually.

Loos said he agreed but there is not enough child care as it is. He said they should renew the lease at no cost.

“I would like to know what their long term plan is before renewing a lease again,” Councilman Jeff Doherty said.

The council approved the request with Fronabarger casting the lone "no" vote.

The council also approved entering into an interagency agreement with Carbondale Community High School to provide a school resource officer. The school board had already approved the agreement.

The council discussed an item pulled from the consent agenda. Tom Grant requested they pull a resolution authorizing the city to seek a permit for installing license plate readers along the right-of-way of Illinois 13 so a resident could speak about it.

William Klein is part of the social action group Rainbow Café. He asked questions about how the information collected would be stored and used. He also asked who would have access to it.

Police Chief Stan Reno said all information collected would not be released to anyone without city approval. It will be maintained and held exclusively for the city’s use. Reno was not sure how long the information would be stored.

The motion passed to approve seeking the permit to install the license plate readers.

The city also held a public hearing for the sale of property at 219 E. Larch St.

They heard a presentation and report on the Economic Development Office from Steve Mitchell and Cody Lueker.