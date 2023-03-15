CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting on Tuesday evening, Carbondale City Council voted to make Southernmost Illinois Tourism the official convention and visitor’s bureau for the city.

During the past eight months, the city council heard presentations from Carbondale Tourism, Discover Downstate Illinois (formerly ILLINOISouth Tourism), and Southernmost Illinois Tourism pleading their case to become the next tourism bureau for the city. The deadline for the city council to notify the Illinois Office of Tourism of their decision is March 31, 2023.

In addition to funds from the state, Carbondale would allocate up to $10,000 to a new tourism bureau to promote Carbondale.

The council had three options. They could choose Southernmost Illinois Tourism (which covers most of our area), Discover Downstate Illinois or continue with Carbondale Tourism and work to restructure the organization.

Councilman Lee Fronabarger moved to approve using Southernmost Illinois Tourism as the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau. The motion was then seconded by Councilman Jeff Doherty.

Tourism bureaus each have a designated service area.

Southernmost Illinois Tourism is the designated bureau for the area surrounding Carbondale, including the rest of Jackson County. They promote the Shawnee National Forest, Giant City State Park and other areas.

“Carbondale is intrinsically connected to Southernmost’s region,” Williams said.

With the extra funding, Southernmost could hire extra staff. Carbondale could provide space in its Multi-modal Transportation Center for a small tourism office.

According to Williams, Carbondale currently gives $170,000 to the bureau they use now - Carbondale Tourism.

Amy Dion, a member of the Carbondale Tourism Board, said Carbondale Tourism promotes events, small businesses and products made in the city. They also rent a building from a local business owner.

“I don’t know who’s going to be the voice of the city if you get rid of Carbondale Tourism,” Dion said.

William Lo, executive director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, said Southernmost Tourism has one employee and few social media posts. They have assets of $412,000.

“Looking at the social media, they can’t promote us,” Lo said.

“I think we could promote local tourism. Restructuring is the right way to go,” Megan Cole of Carbondale Main Street said.

Tyler Dion has recently be serving as the interim director of Carbondale Tourism. He told the council that he is in the office every day.

Roni LeForge, public relations officer for the city, has been researching tourism for the past year. She recommended the city go with Southernmost Tourism.

Don Monty asked how much of the city’s budget is used to fund Carbondale Tourism.

Williams said they gave Carbondale Tourism around $300,000 a year before the pandemic. Since the pandemic started, that number was reduced to $170,000.

Monty then asked if the balance of the city’s money would be used to hire staff that can produce videos.

Williams said they could use the money to hire a local person to promote and plan events, adding that they think they could spend less money and have better outcomes.

The council then voted on the motion. Jeff Doherty, Adam Loos and Lee Fronabarger voted in favor of approving Southernmost Illinois Tourism. Carolin Harvey, Tom Grant and Ginger Rye-Sanders voted no. That left them tied.

The council discussed what to do.

Loos said he would change his vote if the three dissenting members of the council wanted to use Downstate Illinois as their tourism bureau.

Grant asked if the city planned to hire a staff member to promote events. Several people said that was the plan.

After a short discussion, they recessed the meeting for 10 minutes.

When they returned, Harvey said they could vote to reconsider, if someone else made the motion. The motion to consider was made by Grant and seconded by Fronabarker.

The motion passed with Rye-Sanders voting no, so they had more public and board discussion.

Rye-Sanders asked who Marion uses as their tourism bureau. They use Williamson County Tourism.

Thomas Gorley asked who appointed the board of Carbondale Tourism, which is the city council.

“Couldn’t you appoint a better board?” he asked.

Then, the council took its second vote on Fronabarger’s motion to approve Southernmost Illinois Tourism as the city official convention and tourism bureau.

Fronabarger, Doherty, Loos and Grant voted in favor of the motion. Rye-Sanders and Harvey voted no.

On Wednesday, the day after the meeting, Tyler Dion told The Southern he was hired in January to work in the Carbondale Tourism Office.

The organization’s fiscal year ends on June 30. They will work through June as their state funding will continue through June.

The council must now solidify their decision for Southernmost Tourism to represent the City of Carbondale as its certified Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), filing paperwork to the Illinois Office of Tourism by March 31, 2023 in order to receive state funding for FY2024.

“I’m not sure what they expect in the meantime,” Dion said.

He will continue working and tying up loose ends. Carbondale Tourism is a sponsor of the Great Cardboard Boat Regatta, which will be in April.