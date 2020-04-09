Carbondale city officials concerned over how COVID-19 could impact the census count

SIU calls off in-person classes for remainder of semester, other colleges make changes Citing the uncertainty around a timeline for COVID-19, SIU Carbondale will cancel most face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester, Interim Chancellor John Dunn said in a statement.

“Obviously right now with a lot of students not coming back or being told not to return, there’s a lot of census forms not being filled out,” Wallace said. He said the university would still be sending counts for students registered to live in student housing, but it's the off-campus residents he’s worried about.

There is some hope, though. Wallace said he had received word from the census higher-ups that indicated they would likely come back as late as mid-August to count college communities. The hope is that the concern over COVID-19 will have settled out enough by then for census workers to get a good count.

“They are going to do everything they can and get everyone counted,” Wallace said.

While the university population is one issue, the regular community outreach is another.

“We can’t get out there and reach out to people in their neighborhoods,” Wallace said of the safety concerns over COVID-19. Wallace said there were events and other outreach methods in hard-to-count communities that have had to be postponed.

But, Wallace said, he has hope. He checks the census tracker often and said the number of citizens counted goes up every day. Though the coronavirus crisis is certainly adding stress, Wallace said he is hopeful it will all shake out.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.