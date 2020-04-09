Carbondale city officials concerned over how COVID-19 could impact the census count

CARBONDALE — The COVID-19 emergency has touched nearly every part of life, from homes to city halls. But, one unlikely victim could be U.S. Census.
“I think this is unprecedented certainly in the 20th and 21st century,” John Jackson, a visiting professor at Southern Illinois University’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, said. Jackson has also participated in Carbondale’s Complete Count effort.
Jackson said there’s a lot of stake for a city like Carbondale. The city’s home rule status — its ability to levy its own taxes — is dependent on population. A low count could trigger a ballot question about whether citizens want the city to maintain home rule status. Then, there’s funding for social services, things like public transit and schools. Each person, over the course of the 10 years between counts, can account for thousands of dollars. Every person matters, Jackson said.
“We are extremely concerned about getting an accurate count,” Chris Wallace, Carbondale’s development services director, said, pointing to the census’ importance for the city’s funding. Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said while an artificially low count won’t impact the budget he and others are preparing for this coming fiscal year, it certainly could make a difference in future years.
But, with the COVID-19 outbreak and the university’s decision to suspend in-person classes, many students aren’t here to be counted. Some never came back after spring break.
Citing the uncertainty around a timeline for COVID-19, SIU Carbondale will cancel most face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester, Interim Chancellor John Dunn said in a statement.
“Obviously right now with a lot of students not coming back or being told not to return, there’s a lot of census forms not being filled out,” Wallace said. He said the university would still be sending counts for students registered to live in student housing, but it's the off-campus residents he’s worried about.
There is some hope, though. Wallace said he had received word from the census higher-ups that indicated they would likely come back as late as mid-August to count college communities. The hope is that the concern over COVID-19 will have settled out enough by then for census workers to get a good count.
“They are going to do everything they can and get everyone counted,” Wallace said.
While the university population is one issue, the regular community outreach is another.
“We can’t get out there and reach out to people in their neighborhoods,” Wallace said of the safety concerns over COVID-19. Wallace said there were events and other outreach methods in hard-to-count communities that have had to be postponed.
But, Wallace said, he has hope. He checks the census tracker often and said the number of citizens counted goes up every day. Though the coronavirus crisis is certainly adding stress, Wallace said he is hopeful it will all shake out.
