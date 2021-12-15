Carbondale council approves hazard pay for city workers, discusses anti-crime initiatives

CARBONDALE ― The City Council has approved hazard pay for city workers as part of the city’s allotted American Rescue Plan funds.

During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the council also discussed the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city and diversity in Carbondale’s construction projects.

Hazard pay approved

After some debate, the council approved hazard pay for city workers through the American Rescue Plan.

City Manager Gary Williams said in an interview with the Southern the funds will be awarded on a sliding scale depending on the hours each city employee has worked, beginning around $2,000 and going down from there.

“So if you've been here since March of 2020, you would get the highest amount, if you've been here three months, you would get a low amount, but you would get something because we're still in the middle of a pandemic,” Williams said in the interview. “Circumstances are still extraordinary and a little more difficult than normal circumstances. And so we look at this as a way to show appreciation to our employees who have continued service and worked through some very difficult conditions.“

As part of the American Rescue Plan enacted by President Joe Biden in March, $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds were provided to states and cities nationwide. Carbondale is eligible to receive $7,858,667 — to be spent before Dec. 31, 2024.

Councilperson Thomas Grant was opposed to the measure and voted against it. While the other council members voted to approve it, the debate came over how the rest of the funds should be spent.

“There were people that had to forgo a paycheck and only had federal assistance and I’m wondering if maybe we could use this money in a better way and try to assist some of those folks,” Grant said.

Gun violence

Mayor Mike Henry said the city is reaching out to SIU’s School of Social Work and Department of Children and Family Services in an effort to come up with solutions and initiatives to address crime in the city.

“This is strictly an initial conversation probably with the School of Social Work out at SIU to see if they can help us with this and take on the public hearings and so on to work on our gun violence,” Henry said.

Nancy Maxwell, founder of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition and a member of Carbondale United, spoke during the meeting and said any program that is meant to combat gun violence in the city, should be Black-led.

Maxwell said several organizations in the community are working on gun violence, including the Dentmon Center.

“I would like to not see us left out of the efforts, or recognized for the efforts that we have been doing in the community thus far,” Maxwell said. “There’s the Midnight Run basketball program at the Dentmon center that we’ve been running for the last four nights with the attendance of 55 participants Friday, we had the State’s Attorney there that actually came and played ball with the young men and then as I’ve seen it, there’s been a difference in the gun violence. We haven’t erased it or eradicated it, but it has been lower.”

Maxwell said it would be good to have the city’s support in these endeavors.

Councilperson Ginger Rye Sanders agreed with Maxwell and suggested the city get ShotSpotter technology to aid the police department in responding to shootings.

Henry reiterated that the conversation with SIU is preliminary at this point.

