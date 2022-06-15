Carbondale Council creates housing trust, hears from abortion clinic supporters

CARBONDALE — Nine people spoke in favor of the CHOICES women's reproductive health clinic coming to Carbondale during the public comments portion of the Carbondale City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The clinic will offer healthcare for women, including abortion services, as well as other healthcare including gender-affirming healthcare to transgender individuals.

Many of the speakers also complained about Mayor Mike Henry’s comments to persons speaking out against the clinic at the May 24 city council meeting.

They took issue with the mayor telling those against abortion that they could protest publicly.

Dawn Adams spoke first, telling the mayor she thought him promoting violence was indefensible.

Cassandra Coffey, a transgender person, spoke in favor of the clinic. Coffey has followed comments made on far-right Christian nationalistic sites, including those made by some of the people commenting at the May 24 meeting.

As a patient of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Coffey has seen groups organize to attack women like her.

Isaac Luddington of Saluki Rainbow Network talked about students having to go to Champaign or St. Louis for gender-affirming care.

Mississippi, a young mother, spoke about her own abortion. She had a son with a genetic disorder and could not care for another infant. She made the difficult decision to end her pregnancy so she could take care of her son.

Those speaking accused the mayor of inciting violence against the CHOICES clinic and the people they would serve.

During council comments, Henry explained his comments.

“I would never advocate violence. I was saying protesters can protest peacefully against anything,” he said.

In other news, a new Community Housing Trust was created at the Carbondale City Council’s meeting.

City Manager Gary Williams told the council that the Community Housing Trust will enhance residential housing and rental housing and could also offer mortgage assistance.

Councilman Adam Loos made a motion to form the trust, and Councilman Tom Grant seconded the motion.

Williams and City Attorney Jamie Snyder explained that they would need three board members to establish the trust and some basic bylaws. The board members could include one or two council members and a third person.

Snyder said the trust would be established in a similar manner to Carbondale Warming Center. The city would create it and set it up. Once it is established, it would be an independent organization.

“It will blossom into its own entity,” Snyder said.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the Community Housing Trust.

The council heard a presentation on the new TIF expansion from Moran Economic Development. After the presentation, the council approved the TIF 2 expansion plan.

The next step in formally creating the TIF expansion will be setting a date for a public hearing.

During Tuesday's meeting, two items were pulled from the consent agenda.

The first item was to offer the purchase of motor fuel tax materials for 2023. This includes items like, rock, asphalt, backfill and other items need to repair roads. The cost was a total of $43,634.

Rye-Sanders asked if the purchases were bid. She called each of the agencies on the list and found that many did not receive the invitation to bid.

Williams said he trusts that those were sent. The city cannot be responsible for people not opening their mail.

The council affirmed the purchases with Rye-Sanders voting no and the rest of the council voting yes.

The other item was an agreement to purchase property at 1501 W. Main St. to expand Turley Park. The city took over management of the park a year ago.

Williams explained that the park lacks parking spots for daily use. This lack of parking is more important for special events at the park. The property at 1501 W. Main St. was a former service station and has a concrete surface that could be used as a parking lot.

The cost of the property is $150,000 plus closing costs and taxes which will total less than $20,000.

The council voted for the resolution to purchase the property.

The council made three proclamations.

A Juneteenth proclamation declared Sunday, June 19, as Juneteenth in the City of Carbondale. It was given to Coreen McDaniel, president of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois.

A second proclamation made June 25 Feed My Sheep Day. Feed My Sheep Community Soup Kitchen Outreach Ministry is a program that provides hot meals at noon to anyone who needs something to eat at Bethel AME Church.

A third proclamation named June 25 Role Playing Games Day in Carbondale. It was given to Scott Thorne of Castle Perilous.

They also also passed a resolution honoring Kenneth Edwards on his retirement. Edwards retired May 6 after 35 years of service to the community.

