Carbondale council discusses Park District's merger rejection, Walker’s Bluff sewer system

CARBONDALE ― The Carbondale City Council on Tuesday discussed the Park District’s rejection of a possible city merger and an intergovernmental agreement with Blairsville Water District to provide sewer service to Walker's Bluff.

The Park District sent a one-page letter to the City Council rejecting the possible merger between itself and the city.

On the April 2019, municipal election ballot, an advisory referendum asked Carbondale voters "should the City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District consider merging operations?"; the result of the referendum was that 71% of voters said "yes" and 29% said "no,” according to city documents provided to the public.

Following the election, numerous meetings were held between the full boards of each taxing body and also between smaller committees.

Since no resolution was arrived at following these meetings, the City Council directed Staff to prepare a proposal to be presented to the Carbondale Park District to initiate a process to begin working together to explore and analyze potential risks and benefits of merging, according to council documents.

City staff completed a proposal which was reviewed and approved by the Council at the March 9, 2021 Council meeting. The proposal was then shared with each Park District Commissioner.

City Manager Gary Williams received a response from the Park District on Jan. 19. This letter rejected the proposal and was discussed at the Feb. 8 meeting.

“We do not believe the merger of these two government bodies will provide the residents of Carbondale with the best possible services,” the Park District wrote. “The Carbondale Park District will seek to continue to facilitate future cooperation with the City of Carbondale on projects which benefit the Carbondale community, such as the Carbondale Splash Park and more recently the improvements to Evergreen Park.”

Councilperson Adam Loos said when 71% of the public voted that this should be explored, there is a duty to the public to explore a merger.

“You owe a duty to the public to conduct a fair and reasonable exploration,” Loos said. “And if the result of that exploration is, no this isn’t a good idea, that’s within the prerogative of any member of the City Council or the Park District Board that’s fair enough. But I think you also owe the public an explanation as to why.”

Loos said there has been public money squandered through the Park District and the city should not “enable” the district anymore. Loos suggested proposing a final joint meeting with the district.

Councilperson Carolin Harvey asked during the discussion what the district's hesitation is and whether or not the city would be taking over some of the costs they incur if a merger happened.

Mayor Mike Henry said Evergreen Park, which is mentioned in the letter, was in horrible condition before the city helped to repair it. He said he isn’t interested in sitting down with the district again.

“I think they are happy to have us take over their costs because they are going to fail miserably if they keep going the way they are,” Henry said. “But I agree that we need to cancel all the leases that we can and take care of the park.”

Harvey suggested another meeting with the new director of the Park District to explain the council’s stance once one is selected. Henry said there is nothing to prevent them from going five years without hiring a director.

Walker’s Bluff

The City voted to enter into the intergovernmental agreement with Blairsville Water District to provide sanitary sewer service to Walker's Bluff for the next 20 years, after some debate from council and two votes in opposition.

The sewer will run five miles from the casino site down to the existing sewer at Reed station Road at Highway 13, Williams said. He said the expected annual sewer fee is approximately $70,000 a year and it will give them annexation potential on Reed Station Rd. There are no upfront costs for the city but there will be maintenance costs, he said.

Loos said he is against the measure because Walker’s Bluff is getting a special deal on this sewer system because others who hook up to the system have to annex into the city or sign an annexation agreement.

“Walker’s Bluff is doing neither,” Loos said. “Why we should engage in a special deal for a big company, especially one that’s going to operate a casino which is just another way to loot money off poor people, is beyond me.”

Loos and councilperson Ginger Rye Sanders voted no to the proposal, all other council members voted yes and the motion passed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.