Carbondale council gives SIU $64,391 to complete a needs assessment on gun violence

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale City Council has voted to send $64,391 to SIU to complete a needs assessment on city gun violence.

During the council's regular meeting Tuesday, Councilman Jeff Doherty said the city had earmarked $1 million per year for three years to SIU to address gun violence.

“We won’t know what is needed until the needs assessment is completed,” Doherty said.

The City Council and those attending the virtual meeting Tuesday had lengthy discussions on approving SIU's proposal. The council also discussed community agency funding requests for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

SIU's proposal included: an online survey of Carbondale residents; one-on-one interviews with eight key people from organizations working directly to address gun violence in Carbondale; a facilitated discussion with six to eight stakeholders, such as emergency department personnel, school social workers and the state’s attorney; analysis of police data on crimes committed with guns; SIH discharge data on victims of gun violence; and analysis of Jackson County Department of Public Health Emergency Medical Services data on calls involving gun violence.

Doherty made a motion to approve the proposal. His motion was seconded by Councilman Lee Fronabarger.

Fronabarger asked why the survey was taking place over the summer when a majority of students would not be in Carbondale.

Tammy Rinehart Kochel, a professor and associate dean at SIU, answered the question saying the online survey would be publicized on city water bills.

Councilwoman Ginger Rye Sanders asked how much of the funding would go to administrative costs. Kockel said they used the lowest percentage available, 26%.

Doherty said he did not envision the cost of programs to run $3 million. City Manager Gary Williams reminded everyone that $3 million really isn’t that much in city funding. The police department, for example, operates on a $10 million budget per year.

Councilwoman Carolin Harvey asked if the survey would be available on paper for residents who did not have internet access or did not use the internet.

Kochel replied that paper copies would not be available due to the cost, but the survey could be taken on smartphones or could be completed on computers in the library.

Matt Baughman, chief of staff for SIU Chancellor Austin Lane, told the council students would be emailed directly and the survey would be promoted through social media.

Councilman Tom Grant also suggested having volunteers take the survey into neighborhoods for responses.

Then community members made comments and asked questions.

“I think this proposal is completely disconnected from the community. It makes no sense whatsoever, this proposal. Talk to the black organizations, but giving money to SIU to create and use their data and ideas,” Chastity Mays said.

Nick Smaligo suggested SIU should be more collaborative with local groups throughout its process.

“We went to two or three funerals for gun violence and my son died. We don’t need a survey. We can tell you what’s going on. We live it,” community organizer Nancy Maxwell said.

After the lengthy discussion, Doherty amended his motion to extend the terms of the proposal one month. The council unanimously voted in favor of the proposal, giving SIU until September to complete the process.

The council also discussed funding for community organizations. Each year, the city of Carbondale provides some funding to local organizations, such as Attucks Community Services Board for after school programs and summer food programs, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, the Eurma Hayes Center, I Can Read, Southern Illinois Music Festival and others.

Because they city gets numerous requests from new organizations, the council suggested giving additional money and funding new organizations with their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

After another lengthy discussion, the council had no action to take other than to give Gary Williams an idea of how to put proceed for the 2023 budget.

The council also approved a request from Dr. Paul Shawler to rezone a duplex at 3436 S. Illinois Ave. Shawler wants to operate a child psychologist’s office in the building's unit A and continue to use unit B as a single family rental.

The council approved purchasing three F-150 Lightning Electric Vehicles from Vogler Ford of Carbondale for $158,769.

They also approved an ordinance amending Title 15 of the Carbondale Revised Code regarding ground mount solar energy systems. Solar arrays can be no taller than 12 feet. The area of the system cannot exceed the area of the primary structure for lots less than 10,000 square feet or 8 percent of the lot for lots larger than 10,000 square feet.

A council discussion of Carbondale Police Department surveillance systems was tabled until the next meeting. The only public comments were from Nick Smaligo.

The council also heard updates on the multimodal transportation center and a proposed Founders Park.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 12.

