Carbondale council to discuss hazard pay, tax levy at Tuesday meeting

CARBONDALE― The City Council is expected to vote on providing hazard pay to city workers through the American Rescue Act Plan during a regularly scheduled Tuesday night meeting.

City Manager Gary Williams said the funds will be awarded on a sliding scale depending on the hours each city employee has worked, beginning around $2,000 and going down from there.

“So if you've been here since March of 2020, you would get the highest amount, if you've been here three months, you would get a low amount, but you would get something because, you know, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, right. Circumstances are still, you know, extraordinary and a little more difficult than normal circumstances. And so we look at this as a way to show appreciation to our employees who have continued service and worked through some very difficult conditions.“

As part of the American Rescue Plan enacted by President Joe Biden in March, $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds were provided to states and cities nationwide. Carbondale is eligible to receive $7,858,667 — to be spent before Dec. 31, 2024.

In addition to voting on the hazard pay, the council plans to vote on tax levies including the 2021 property tax levy.

“It's a 0% real estate tax levy, for property owners here in the city. So that's, you know, that's a big plus for our residents.”

As part of the consent agenda of the council, members plan to award a contract for streetscaping, phase III, to E.T. Simonds Construction Company of Carbondale in the amount of $1.2 million contingent upon approval from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The council also expects to approve its vision for 2025.

The Council’s vision has eight components but one is an emphasis on diversity, inclusion, equity and justice, Williams said.

Representatives of the Egyptian Building Construction Trades Council will be given time at the meeting to answer questions regarding minority representation on City of Carbondale Construction Projects.

The full agenda for the council and the zoom link for the meeting can be found on the city’s website at explorecarbondale.com.

It can also be found here.

