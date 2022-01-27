Carbondale hires outside consultant to distribute COVID-19 relief funds to local applicants

CARBONDALE — The City Council this week approved a contract for a central Illinois-based consultant to oversee the distribution and approval of applications for American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Councilperson Ginger Rye Sanders voted no; all other council members voted to approve the contract, so the motion passed.

The vote came after some debate about local hiring at the council's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.

City Manager Gary Williams sought proposals from three sources during the process to find a consultant: Jackson Growth Alliance of Carbondale; Resource Management LLC of Murphysboro (which did not submit a proposal); and Arndt Municipal Support, which is based in Charleston just outside of Mattoon.

After evaluating the proposals, Williams recommended the council approve a contract for Arndt Municipal Support.

Williams said the company owner, James Arndt, has over 20 years of municipal administration experience and experience working with community agencies.

According to city ordinance, the city can opt for an outside contractor/a specialty consultant agreement if they are the lowest bidder for purchases in excess of $10,000.

Councilperson Ginger Rye Sanders said she was “totally, totally, totally, against this” and the consultant managing these applications should be local.

“This money came to Jackson County to help Jackson County some of the people that was hit by COVID the most. And we are doing something different other than what we should be doing is trying to keep the money in Jackson County, rather than flipping money to go to another county into another place,” Rye Sanders said. “I don't feel that the bids were properly processed and others were given an opportunity when you send bids out to three people and two come in, what is that? That sounds like favoritism to me.”

Other council members argued that the idea of an outside contractor is beneficial because it allows a level of objectivity when approving the applications.

“I think Mr. Arndt is our best choice and I like the objectivity he will bring here,” councilperson Tom Grant said.

The total cost of this agreement is $124,000 through 2026, according to documents from the city. Administration costs are qualified expenses for ARPA funding.

“Arndt Municipal Support Inc. was established in 2021 by owner and operator James W. Arndt. James has more than 23 years of local government experience. Arndt Municipal Support Inc. is a mission-driven local government management consulting business designed to add value through service,” according to Arndt’s website.

Arndt will be in charge of “the successful expenditure of 100% of the $7,858,667 in grant proceeds for the betterment of Carbondale,” according to the agreement.

City Council goals and recommendations for the use of funds will be taken into consideration.

