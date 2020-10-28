Carbondale mayor endorses graduated tax amendment, saying state can't cut its way out of budget problems

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry on Wednesday asked Southern Illinois residents to join him in supporting an amendment to the Illinois constitution allowing the state to shift from a flat to a graduated-rate state income tax.

Under a graduated-rate tax, higher income earners would chip into the state coffers at a higher tax rate than those in lower income brackets.

“I urge everyone to vote for the ‘fair tax.’ It is fair. I voted for it yesterday and I have encouraged my friends to vote for it,” said Henry, joined by a handful of other amendment supporters at a news conference held outside Carbondale City Hall.

The vast majority of people in Southern Illinois would see a tax decrease or no change under the proposed tax structure, Henry said. Currently, all Illinoisans’ individual incomes are taxed at a flat rate of 4.95%. Approval of the amendment would usher in a new rate structure beginning January 2021, raising the tax rate for those who make more than $250,000 annually.

State officials estimate the change would bring in an additional $1.4 billion in the second half of this fiscal year, and about $3.4 billion annually in subsequent fiscal years.