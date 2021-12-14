Carbondale mayor's State of the City highlights infrastructure, businesses and more

CARBONDALE ― At the State of the City address on Tuesday, Mayor Mike Henry announced significant infrastructure updates and 17 new businesses that joined the city of Carbondale over the past year.

Infrastructure updates announced

Henry said the city has made “significant progress” towards the construction of the Southern Illinois Multi Modal Station, a transportation center in downtown Carbondale that will connect existing transit services throughout the region.

“This past year, we selected a design team for the SIMMS project using local architects, and we are now in the process of finalizing the design,” Henry said. “Our decision to hire local kept those fees right here in Carbondale. We hope to break ground on this regional transportation hub in the fall of next year.”

During the address, Henry emphasized the city’s desire to combat the effects of climate change and to be more environmentally friendly.

“Our efforts to ‘go green’ ramped up this last year with our Solar Installation Project. Hundreds of solar panels have been installed here at the Civic Center, our Public Safety Center, and Southeast Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Henry said. “These panels provide approximately 1.875 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy to the City. In addition, we are proud to announce we've ordered our first group of electric vehicles and are participating in a study to transition our entire fleet to electric.”

Henry said the city’s work to go green will continue and the council has asked the City's Sustainability Commission to create an action plan outlining goals for a more sustainable future.

“We expect that action plan to be completed very soon,” Henry said.

Henry said the Public Works Department completed Phase 3 of the Downtown Street Scape and the Engineering division has completed the Chautauqua - McLafferty Roundabout and the Sunset Bridge Replacement.

The city also secured a $1.2-million dollar grant to resurface roads and parking lots and to build new bathrooms and sidewalks that improve accessibility at Evergreen Park, Henry said.

“We anticipate the work on our park will be completed in the spring, and that families will be able to enjoy all the improvements as soon as warmer temperatures return,” Henry said.

In 2022, work will begin to improve bicycle lanes in the community.

“The City of Carbondale was awarded $2 million dollars in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to extend the bike and pedestrian path along Route 13 from Murphysboro Road to Wood Road. When complete, this 1.8-mile concrete path will allow cyclists and pedestrians direct access to various medical offices, an urgent care facility, the Carbondale Farmers Market, and several neighborhoods on our west side,” Henry said. “In addition, we will start construction of the first phase of Northwest Pedestrian and Bicycle Path- a 10ft wide and mile-long concrete path from Oakland Avenue to New Era Road.”

New businesses boost economy

The city helped businesses to apply for grants last year as they struggled with the pandemic and Henry said the city helped to bring nearly $270,000 in grant funds to Carbondale businesses.

“We also worked with local business owners to help them navigate the requirements of the Restore Illinois plan,” Henry said.

This past year, the city welcomed several new businesses, including seven restaurants, two healthcare related businesses, five retail shops, two entertainment businesses and a U-Haul storage facility.

Other highlights

Henry discussed the impact and visibility of the Carbondale Police Department over the past year.

“We hired Chief Stan Reno as our permanent Police Chief. Chief Reno is from Carbondale and has continued to move our department forward,” Henry said. “He is focusing on transparency and the continued professionalism of our department.”

Henry said officers have taken part in a program called Five-on-Five, a community conversation initiative where five community members meet with five officers every month to have open conversations about race and policing in Carbondale. In addition to this, the Carbondale Police Department has hired a mental health advocate to assist officers when responding to people suffering from a mental health crisis.

The department aims to have body cameras ahead of the 2025 mandate and is re-accrediting the Department with the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, Henry said.

“Also, our police department is finalizing the annual Carbondale Police Community Christmas Store," Henry said. "This is the 20th consecutive year of operating the store and along with the Coats for Kids initiative, the department staff provides coats and toys for children from Carbondale. The staff and officers are proud to continue this initiative to help families in need during the holiday season.”

Henry thanked SIH for their work during the pandemic and said they cared for Carbondale residents no matter their ability to pay medical bills.

“Despite the COVID crisis, the dedicated physicians, nurses, and staff maintained their commitment to providing care to all, regardless of a patient's ability to pay,” Henry said. “This resulted in $132 million in uncompensated care and charity care in FY 2021.”

The mayor’s full address can be viewed here and at the city’s website.

