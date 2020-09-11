Carbondale officials seek ways to stem pandemic budget losses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The waves of COVID-19 aren’t likely to be totally stilled with a vaccine — if or when there is one widely available — and Carbondale officials are trying to find ways of softening the virus’ economic impact both in the short and long terms.

During a meeting of the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday, city leaders discussed the potential shortfall of tax revenue, and how it could impact future budgets. But more than that, they discussed ways to stop the bleeding as much as possible.

Council was asked to discuss specific items in order to provide direction for city staff, namely the possibility of redirecting tax funds to the general account or to increase property taxes.

In the opening of that discussion, City Manager Gary Williams addressed the initial $2.2 million loss the city previously anticipated, noting that this was covered by redirecting taxes to the general fund. But that decision was made with the expectation the pandemic would be over by now.

"Because there is no end in sight, we expect this budget year to be much worse than we had initially anticipated," Williams said during the Tuesday meeting.