Carbondale Park District seeks public input on 10-year plan

This need for trust stems from the very public debate in recent years between the city and the park district — which is an independent taxing body separate from the city — about financial management of the district and how that has impacted the services and maintenance it can provide for its facilities. A recent ballot referendum indicated that residents of the park district wanted the city to begin the process of exploring taking over some of the district’s operations. That has also been part of the ongoing discussion between the two bodies.

Prosser said the dialog has been concerning recently between the city of Carbondale and the district about the possibility of the city taking over some of the district’s services. She pointed to contentious meetings between both the City Council and the Park District's board as an example.

Prosser's comment spoke directly to another of the district’s long-term goals, which is to address the poor public perception of the district’s financial problems and deferred maintenance at facilities.

Renfro and the other district officials in attendance hoped that subsequent meetings will have more robust attendance.