Carbondale public works projects on track despite pandemic

CARBONDALE — Because of COVID-19, weddings have been postponed, concerts canceled, festivals rescheduled. But, Carbondale’s city manager says the city’s big-ticket public works projects are still very much on track.
Prior to COVID-19’s disruption of nearly every facet of life earlier this year, Carbondale was on track to complete several significant projects. It was set to do an overhaul of Oakland Avenue, rebuild a bridge on Sunset Drive, begin construction on a roundabout at the intersection of McLafferty Road and Chautauqua Street, as well as continue pushing forward on the third round of streetscape improvements downtown and work on the long-awaited downtown multimodal transportation center.
But, City Manager Gary Williams said, despite the projected multimillion-dollar loss in tax revenue this year and the strict virus mitigation guidelines from the state, all of those projects are still moving forward.
“In the short term, it hasn’t had much of an effect on us,” Williams said of COVID-19 on the city’s planning.
Much of what the city had planned centers on grant funding, which isn’t impacted by COVID-19-related revenue loss. But, he said one way the virus has impacted these types of projects is planning for future developments.
“Outside of the projects we have received grant funding on, it's made us question future grants and whether or not we want to apply for things that are nonessential,” he said, noting that the concern is any potential city matching funds needed. He said the city does not want to commit to anything it doesn’t have to because of a potential budget reduction next year due to the pandemic.
Williams gave a status update on some of the projects the city has on its plate.
He said the work being done on Oakland Avenue is on track to being finished by the end of the year. As for the Sunset Drive bridge, that is slated be done by Nov. 1, Williams said Wednesday. He also said there is a planning meeting in September for the McLafferty roundabout, and construction is supposed to start after the Sunset bridge is complete.
As for the third phase of the downtown streetscape project, Williams said construction will start next year. The project has been in the works for several years and has given Illinois Avenue a face-lift in the way of new sidewalks and new street lamps, among many other additions.
Williams said the design work for the project is finished and grant funding is being used to get this final portion of the project completed. According to the city’s website, this portion of the project, which runs from Monroe Street to Oak Street along Illinois Avenue, will include work on sidewalks, curb ramps, curbs, pedestrian-level lighting, street lighting, trees, decorative planting areas and landscaping.
Possibly the biggest project on the city’s plate in the coming years is the much-anticipated multimodal public transportation center — the city tried multiple times to get federal grant funding for such a project and was finally approved last year. The project will create a hub for various kinds of public transportation including Amtrak trains as well as long-distance and regional buses. Williams said downturns in the economy and ridership because of COVID-19 won’t impact the project’s future.
Williams said it is the plan to begin selecting the design team in the next 90 days.
There have been some plans that have been put on the back burner because of the pandemic, though. Williams said certain maintenance items, like routine repaving of streets, have had to be put on hold until the city knows more about how its budget will shake out next year.
The city also regularly builds into its yearly budget a line item for funding certain social programs and organizations such as the Women’s Center and Good Samaritan House. Earlier this year, the City Council voted to withhold 50% of its proposed funding for these groups until Nov. 1 when it would take stock of the financial impact of COVID-19.
While there is the chance that some or all of that funding could be withheld again, Williams said there’s a delicate balance to walk here.
“You’re more than likely to pay for it in another area,” Williams said — by not giving to the Good Samaritan House, there could be an uptick in social service calls, for example.
