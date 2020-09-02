Carbondale public works projects on track despite pandemic

Williams gave a status update on some of the projects the city has on its plate.

He said the work being done on Oakland Avenue is on track to being finished by the end of the year. As for the Sunset Drive bridge, that is slated be done by Nov. 1, Williams said Wednesday. He also said there is a planning meeting in September for the McLafferty roundabout, and construction is supposed to start after the Sunset bridge is complete.

As for the third phase of the downtown streetscape project, Williams said construction will start next year. The project has been in the works for several years and has given Illinois Avenue a face-lift in the way of new sidewalks and new street lamps, among many other additions.

Williams said the design work for the project is finished and grant funding is being used to get this final portion of the project completed. According to the city’s website, this portion of the project, which runs from Monroe Street to Oak Street along Illinois Avenue, will include work on sidewalks, curb ramps, curbs, pedestrian-level lighting, street lighting, trees, decorative planting areas and landscaping.