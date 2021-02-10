Carbondale raises pot tax to 3%, effective after July 1

CARBONDALE — A unanimous vote Tuesday by Carbondale’s City Council has raised the city’s adult-use cannabis tax to its maximum, 3%.

City Council voted during its Jan. 14 meeting to revisit this month the question of raising the city’s cannabis tax to cover some budget shortfalls that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Finance Director Jeff Davis gave a fiscal presentation to council Jan. 14. In his presentation about the city’s 1% sales tax, Davis told the council that as of December, the city's year-to-date receipts for the sales tax is are 1.92% above where officials had thought it would be — officials had budgeted taking in $3,294,949, but had actually received $3,358,198.

At the same time, revenue from the city's 2.5% home rule tax is down 5.73%. Officials had estimated the city would have taken in more than $5.5 million from that tax, but it had only made a little over $5.2 million as of December. Davis told The Southern that the months of June through August account for the shortfall.