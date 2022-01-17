Carbondale seeks project ideas by Feb. 25 to hand out COVID-19 relief funds

CARBONDALE ― The city is calling on community agencies to submit project proposals to be granted part of the $7.8 million Carbondale was awarded in COVID-19 relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Submission of an application does not guarantee funding, according to the city’s news release. Proposals should meet local needs within four categories following guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

These four categories include replacing lost public sector revenue, supporting the COVID-19 public health and economic response, providing premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

For a detailed overview of eligible use categories, visit https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRF-Final-Rule-Overview.pdf.

The city of Carbondale is also seeking ideas for potential community projects that ARPA funding may support, the release said.

To submit a project idea, complete the Project Idea online form by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

The form can be found at https://www.explorecarbondale.com/FormCenter/City-Manager-14/ARPA-Project-Idea-Submission-Form-148

A public hearing will be held at the March 8 during a City Council meeting where members will seek input on proposals that are received, according to the release.

The city of Carbondale anticipates to begin executing contracts in June 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.