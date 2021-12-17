 Skip to main content
Carbondale to host holiday food giveaway with American Rescue Plan dollars

CARBONDALE ― The city will host a holiday food give away on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center to support those in need this season. 

The City Council allocated $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase and distribute holiday food boxes to the community, according to a release from the city, and this will go towards distributing 400 boxes of fresh produce at the event.

This drive is to aid Carbondale residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. 

To receive a box, drivers should enter off W. Monroe Street and follow directions into the Civic Center parking lot.

Reporter

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice.

