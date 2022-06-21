Carbondale will lose more than $19 million if it loses home rule

CARBONDALE — A community of more than 25,000 residents can operate a home rule unit within the community. Carbondale, as a city with a population of more than 25,000, has been operating as a home rule community for years.

Home rule gives local governments power to act autonomously. In other words, they can do things, like set taxes, outside what Illinois law says they can do.

Cities with populations over 25,000 can adopt home rule through a vote of the city council. Towns and cities with populations less than 25,000 can pass home rule through a question on a General Election ballot.

According to the census count in 2020, the population of the city has fallen to 21,837 residents. That will require the city council to put home rule forward as a vote to the community.

Carbondale voters will face this question on the November ballot for the General Election: “Shall the City of Carbondale cease to be a home rule unit?”

A vote of yes will discontinue home rule in the city. A vote of no will keep home rule active in Carbondale.

City Manager Gary Williams went over the amounts the city gains in different tax revenues raised through home rule during the June 14 council meeting. Those include sales tax, hotel tax, food and beverage tax, animal licenses, rental registration and other fees.

Those losses would include:

General Fund: Home Rule sales tax, $9,707,833; Municipal Motor Fuel Tax, $428,200; Municipal Hotel/Motel taxes, $774,195; Rental registration fee, $268,000; Gaming Machine Fees, $86,850; Animal Registration Fees, $7,000; Transient Merchant Fees, $300. The total is $10,819,520.

Liquor and Food and Beverage Tax Fund: Food and Beverage Tax, $1,600; Package Liquor Tax, $525,000; Miscellaneous, $10,000; for a total of $2,135,000.

Debt Service Fund: Food and Beverage Fund, $1,204,488; general fund, $3,310,909; for a total of 4,515, 397.

Local Improvement Fund: Home Rule Sales Tax, $440,911; Municipal Motor Fuel Tax, $300,000; Package Liquor and Food and Beverage Tax Fund, $920,512; for a total of $1,661,423.

The total would mean that the city would lose $19,131,340 if it loses home rule.

In addition to financial losses, the city would lose some of its authority to conduct business, including its bonding capacity, liquor control commission, hiring and firing police officers and firefighters, reducing speed limits in residential neighborhoods, funding the streetscapes program and the high school, and other things.

“There’s a lot,” Williams said.

“I think people need to understand I’d have to leave,” Councilman Adam Loos said. “I couldn’t afford the (property) taxes.”

Without home rule, property taxes are estimated to go up $1,400 and that is with reductions in services offered by the city.

The council is concerned that residents will misinterpret the question on the ballot. While it may seem like a simple vote yes would be in favor of home rule, the opposite is the case. A yes vote indicates a lack of support for home rule.

They requested Snyder come up with a short explanation to accompany the question about home rule on the ballot because a yes vote to on the ballot will mean ending home rule. He will bring that wording back to the council for a vote.

The question for the ballot must be set by Sept. 1.

