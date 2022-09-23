Cascio-Hale’s name remains on Williamson County ballot until appeal process is completed

MARION — Williamson County State’s Attorney Candidate Marcy Cascio-Hale has appealed a decision made by the Williamson County Election Board to the circuit court to remove her from the election ballot.

Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly had previously filed objections to Cascio-Hale’s petition to run for state’s attorney.

The objections were heard by the county’s election board, consisting of County Clerk Amanda Barnes, Circuit Clerk Justin Maze and Treasurer Ashley Gott. Gott filled Cascio-Hale’s seat on the election board because she is the respondent to the objections.

The election board found in favor of count one of the objections which said Cascio-Hale failed to include all the required information on her petition to run. They found against count two, which said the Democratic Party of Williamson County could not caucus her as a candidate because they had not reorganized after the primary elector.

Because they found in favor of one count, their decision meant that Cascio-Hale’s name would be removed from the ballot pending an appeal.

In a press release sent this week, Cascio-Hale said her name will remain on the ballot pending an appeal, as no action will be taken until the case is settled.

“In an effort to clarify previous erroneous news stories, I am issuing this statement: I am on the ballot. And I will continue to fight to stay on the ballot. I’ll fight through the circuit court and the appellate court, if necessary. Giving the people of Williamson County a choice is paramount,” Cascio-Hale said.

At Friday’s election board meeting when the decision was published, Cascio-Hale and her attorney attended. Counsel for Cascio-Hale confirmed with all three members of the election board that Cascio-Hale’s name would remain on the ballot pending the outcome of the appeal. That appeal was filed on Monday, Sept. 19.

Cascio-Hale said the issue is one of statutory construction.

“I am a fighter. I am on the ballot. I will be on the ballot. I am here to give the voters a choice,” she said.

“This issue isn’t about Democrat or Republican, it’s about doing the right thing, and giving the voters a choice in this election. I’m proud of our candidate. Marcy has integrity and is a fighter, and that’s what the people need in a state’s attorney. That is why the voters should get to have a voice in this election,” Brandi Bradley, chair of the Williamson County Democratic Central Committee, said.