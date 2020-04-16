Centuries-old law cannot be used to reclaim lost wager, state Supreme Court rules

Justice Lloyd Karmeier, whose retirement takes effect in December, was the lone justice among six to dissent. Justice Michael Burke, who is not related to the chief justice, did not participate in this case. He was appointed to replace retired Justice Robert Thomas on March 1, after arguments in the case were heard.

“Throughout the history of antigambling laws, courts have recognized the effort and ingenuity man has exerted to circumvent the law by disguising activities as legal or contests of skill although the intended appeal is to chance,” Karmeier wrote in his dissent. “...The ingenuity exerted in head-to-head DFS contests duped the majority into believing it is a game of skill when truly it is a game of chance.”

He took issue with the majority justices using outside research to base their decision instead of materials submitted by attorneys for Dew-Becker and Wu. This, he said, can set a dangerous precedent.

“The majority opinion risks legalizing traditional concepts of gambling anytime a study concludes that it involves skill more than chance,” Karmeier wrote.