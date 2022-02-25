City Council discusses implementation of police surveillance technology

CARBONDALE ― City Council members discussed the implementation of new police surveillance tools at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed technology includes neighborhood video surveillance systems, mobile video surveillance units and automated license plate readers.

The neighborhood video surveillance systems can provide police with real-time video.

“If purchased, the Police Department would propose installing cameras at strategic locations to hopefully deter crime and provide additional investigative tools for when a crime occurs. Our design would have 360 degrees views and would also have a blue light on the bottom so it could be visible to residents. Cost is approximately $4,000 per unit,” according to the proposal.

Mobile video surveillance units are portable towers with video cameras that can be mobilized quickly to hot spot areas as well as to special events, festivals, etc. The estimated cost of a unit is $30,000, according to the proposal.

Automated license plate readers are growing in popularity throughout the U.S. Once installed, they can automatically capture an image of a vehicle’s license plate and run it through a database to see if it is a match for a suspect vehicle. If it is, police are immediately notified, according to the proposal.

The city has the option to lease the license plate readers, which could give leaders here access to additional technology like gunshot detection software. The estimated cost of a lease is $2,500 per license plate reader on an annual basis.

Local data provided by police says mental health related calls to police have increased 85% and stabbing/gun incidents have increased 32% from 2020 to 2021, according to the city’s proposal advocating for the technology.

City Manager Gary Williams said the neighborhood video surveillance systems can help act as a deterrent to crime and as an investigative tool for police.

Councilperson Tom Grant said he likes the idea of the license plate readers and the lease for gunshot detection technology, but said he is worried that the neighborhood video surveillance systems will become a target for vandalism.

“I think this is something we need to do and I think it will go along with helping to stop some of the violence, especially the gun violence that we have in town,” Grant said.

Williams said he and the chief of police, Stan Reno, have discussed providing a link so individuals in the neighborhood where cameras are located can have access to the feed as a way of eliminating any distrust that may arise with implementing the technology.

Councilperson Ginger Rye Sanders said she is in agreement with implementing the cameras and said she has been advocating for this for a long time.

“There’s so much that cameras can do to enhance our community and I’m all for it,” Rye Sanders said.

The council will vote on the adoption of this technology at a later date.

