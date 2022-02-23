City council, organizers debate funneling ARPA money to SIU for violence prevention

CARBONDALE ― For several weeks, city officials have been discussing involving SIU in the city’s ongoing fight against gun violence. To do this, they are debating using a portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

But some community organizers and activists disagree and say the money could be put to better use within their organizations centered in the city’s North East side.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Carbondale is eligible to receive $7.8 million to be spent before Dec. 31, 2024. The deadline for community agencies, organizations and others qualified to apply for this funding is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

To date, the city has spent $920,000, leaving a remaining balance of about $6.9 million. During previous meetings, the City Council requested $2 million be placed in a reserve fund, according to city documents.

The City Council used $124,000 of ARPA funding to approve a contract for a central Illinois-based consultant to oversee and make recommendations for the distribution and approval of applications.

At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Carbondale City Council meeting, council members discussed staff-proposed uses for ARPA funds, including one idea from City Manager Gary Williams.

According to Williams’ proposal, Williams has been collaborating with Carbondale Public Library staff and faculty from SIU's School of Social Work and other SIU departments to include Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation to develop a plan to address gun violence in Carbondale.

The proposal asks for $3 million.

“This partnership with SIU has the potential to make a significant impact on reducing gun violence and improving public safety in the community. Any deterrent that is deployed will be evidence-based and to measure the true impact of the program, a minimum 3-year commitment is planned and requested,” the proposal said.

A majority of the funds requested for this program will be deployed back into the community through sub-awards to community agencies that will provide the actual services needed to impact change, the proposal states. .

The request for this proposal is $1 million annually for 3 years — for a total of $3 million.

The proposal argues staffing shortages “preclude the Carbondale Police Department from taking a lead role in a comprehensive violence reduction plan for Carbondale.”

Details in the proposal say SIU’s School of Social Work became interested in the project after the shooting death of SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson in the fall semester.

“A key challenge that we see is that although there are several well-intentioned groups in Carbondale that are trying to solve the gun violence problem, these groups aren’t aligned under a central, strategic plan (with) results can also be measured. Measuring the effectiveness of any plan is paramount to ensure that funding is utilized as efficiently and effectively as possible,” the proposal said.

The proposal calls for a total of eight staff members, a needs assessment, and a project director in charge of working with community agencies. The project would distribute $700,000 of the $1 million that SIU is allotted each year.

These staff members include investigators, a coordinator of community engagement and the project director.

At the council meeting, some community organizations said giving SIU the funding is a bad decision.

Aaron Lee, general manager of the Dentmon Center who created a midnight basketball program operating during peak crime hours to fight gun violence, said SIU is too disconnected with the community to deal with the issues.

If you can’t have a conversation face-to-face about the issues, then education does not matter, he said.

“You can have a PhD and know nothing about crime,” Lee said.

He added: "In fact, many times the education that we’re referring to is part of the problem because poverty comes from lack of education, lack of opportunity, systemic racism, and all the things that exist here in Carbondale, Illinois.”

Lee said there are a lot of educated people outside of SIU who are working to eradicate gun violence who can’t get a meeting with the city manager or mayor.

“At the end of the day you can’t throw $3 million dollars at a university that has very little contact with the individuals or the subcultures to solve a problem that they have no ability to address,” Lee said. “You can’t address an issue when you’re not in the community. You can’t address the issue when you have no relationship.”

City Manager Gary Williams said he accommodated all three of Lee's requests to meet with him.

Lee said the city needs to bring the people who are doing the work to the table when talking about how to eradicate gun violence.

Chastity Mays, assistant director of A Gift of Love Charity, said community activists and organizations like the Dentmon Center with its midnight basketball program, and Erica Willis from The Fields, have been stepping in where the city and SIU have not.

“You are not even giving the community organizations a chance to apply for the ARP money and do anything with the ARP money before you say that these organizations are not capable of doing the work,” Mays said. “So I do not appreciate the city of Carbondale saying that giving $3 million to SIU is going to solve the problem and that these community organizations are not capable of doing the work.”

Mayor Mike Henry said it is not his intention to denigrate the organizations.

“I am just saying that we need some professional help to get us focused to truly identify the problem,” Henry said. “If I misrepresented that I apologize.”

The council will vote on the use of the funds at a later date.

