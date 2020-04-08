City of Marion furloughs 43 employees to reduce impact of COVID-19 closures

Moake said Gov. J.B. Prtizker’s executive orders for residents to stay home and for nonessential businesses to close cut the revenue those facilities used to support themselves. The City of Marion does not have a property tax and relies almost entirely on sales tax to support its operations. He said Marion was unique both in this and in the fact that it had so many publicly funded event spaces.

Moake said during the furloughed time, employees will still retain benefits like health insurance. However, because they are not clocking hours, Moake said pension payments will not be made. However, because employees worked and were paid in the month of April, they will receive a time credit for their pensions.

Moake said the furloughs will last at least until April 30, which is the current end of Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. However, he said this could be extended if the governor changes the end date of the order. He said it will take a few days for the facilities to be operational again after the order is lifted.

The cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro said furloughs are not on the table for their employees.